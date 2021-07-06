Visual to undertake a social history of the former Braun factory

By Suzanne Pender

THE lights may be off and the doors closed again, but the former Braun building remains in focus for Visual Carlow, with plans to build an archive documenting the social history of the building.

Braun arrived in Carlow in 1974 as part of the IDA’s investment strategy in regional towns and aligned with the earlier development of Carlow Regional Technical College (now IT Carlow).

At its peak, it employed over 1,400 people, mostly women, manufacturing small personal appliances and then later Oral B toothbrushes.

The factory closed in 2010 and was a significant loss to the town economically, culturally and socially. With the site up for sale again and its future unknown, the documenting of its history becomes even more important.

Architectural drawings, photos and construction information are currently on display in Visual and a series of engagement events is planned throughout the summer to document and record this important part of Carlow town history.

These events will include interviews with former employees, social gatherings and talks. If you worked in Braun or have other strong connections to it, Visual would love to hear from you. The team at Visual is also very interested in gathering additional material related to the factory and building, so if you have artefacts, photographs or memorabilia that you would like to share, they can be brought directly to Visual.

The Braun site had a significant impact on the urban development of Carlow, influencing the expansion eastwards of the town and determining the route of O’Brien Road. Architecturally, the structure is interesting – the original building was designed by the IDA’s own team of architects and engineers, with some input from Braun’s professional team in Frankfurt.

It originally comprised two simple volumes, the large factory building and an entrance pavilion to the east. The design of these buildings followed a modernist style with a repeating bay pattern of articulated precast concrete panels and full-height windows.

The building was extended a number of times, with the canteen and imposing warehouse facility (designed by Irish architectural practice Newenham Mulligan Architects) added in the 1990s.

Please contact Visual if you would like to contribute your personal stories, photographs, artefacts or documents to the archives.

Call 059 9172400, email [email protected] or drop in to Visual. Visual will also host a free coffee morning for former workers at the Braun factory as part of Heritage Week on Sunday 15 August.

The Woman in the Machine exhibition is open to the public throughout the summer at Visual and online at www.womaninthemachine.com. Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday 11am to 5.30pm, Sunday 2pm to 5pm. Closed Mondays.