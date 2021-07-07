Bord Gáis Energy announce price increases for customers from August

Bord Gáis Energy are the latest Irish provider to announce price increases, which are due to come into effect next month.

Bord Gáis said “continued rising wholesale energy costs” are behind the hikes for residential gas and electricity customers, which are due to take effect on August 8th.

The provider estimates a typical gas bill will increase by €8.36 per month, while a monthly electricity bill will jump by approximately €11.39, representing a 12.7 per cent and 11.6 per cent increase respectively.

Bord Gáis Energy managing director, Dave Kirwan said there have been “substantial wholesale market increases over the past six months” which must now be reflected in customers bills, adding the company has been working to avoid such increases “for as long as possible”.

“We continually encourage anyone facing difficulty to engage with us and we will work together to develop a suitable payment plan,” Mr Kirwan added.