Covid: 581 new cases as CMO urges public to ‘do as much as possible’ to reduce spread

Muireann Duffy

The Department of Health has confirmed 581 new cases of Covid-19 as of midnight on Tuesday.

As of 8am on Wednesday, there was 60 people with the virus in hospital, 17 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

As of midnight, Tuesday 6th July, we are reporting 581* confirmed cases of #COVID19. 17 in ICU. 60 in hospital. *Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) July 7, 2021

In the North, 570 new Covid cases have been reported, with no additional deaths. There are also 43 patients in hospital with the virus, four of whom are in ICU.

Commenting on today’s figures, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said it is important that we “do as much as possible to control the spread of the disease” as the vaccine programme opens to all adults over 18.

“We are continuing to see an increase in the incidence rate of Covid-19,” Dr Holohan said.

“The continuing high levels of adherence to the public health advice, high levels of vaccine uptake and community engagement with testing centres around the country are all reasons to be positive.

“If you display any symptoms of Covid-19, it is important that you isolate straight away and come forward for a PCR test,” he added.