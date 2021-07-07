Covid in Ireland: Latest map and county-by-county data

Tomas Doherty

“A small but concerning” increase in coronavirus hospital admissions has taken place in recent days, the chief medical officer has warned.

This follows on from a rise in average daily case numbers over the last 10 to 14 days as the Delta variant of Covid takes hold in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan said it was “a cause for concern” and will be monitored “closely in the days and weeks ahead.”

Tuesday saw another 397 Covid infections reported to the Department of Health.

There are currently 54 people in hospital with the disease, including 16 in intensive care units.

The national 14-day incidence rate of the disease is 115.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Donegal is the county with the highest infection rate at 342.4. Carlow has the lowest rate, at 26.3.

The Derry City and Strabane council district is the worst hit area on the island, with an incidence rate of 614.7 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.

The next highest rate is in the Newry, Mourne and Down area, with 415.1 cases per 100,000.

A further 417 positive cases were reported in the North on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning there were 37 Covid-positive patients in hospital in the North, including five in intensive care.