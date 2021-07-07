Death notices and funeral arrangements

Heather McKane

27 Fenagh Village, Fenagh, Carlow

Formerly of Bocking Essex, England. Heather passed away peacefully in St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of Michael, much loved mother of Jenny, Richard and Kevin. She will be missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family and friends.

May Heather Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

A private funeral will take place for Heather at 12 noon on Wednesday in St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballon, followed by burial in Ballon Cemetery.

Heathers Mass may be viewed on St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballon Webcam using the following link –

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-peter-and-pauls-churchballon

Thomas Roche

Ballynoe, Ardattin, Co. Carlow – 5th July 2021 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny after a short illness; Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary Ann, sons Thomas and Declan, daughters Sharon and Trish, sons-in-law Joe and Tom, daughter-in-law Annmarie, sister Sadie, grandchildren Joseph, Jayden, Amelia, Lorna, Tom and Kaylabelle, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Thomas rest in peace.

In line with Government and HSE Guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Removal from his residence on Thursday at 1.30 to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ardattin arriving for 2 o’c Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.