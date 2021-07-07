Lack of road markings recall bad memories

By Suzanne Pender

THE scene where she failed her first driving test is once again a concern for cllr Adrienne Wallace.

At a recent council meeting the People Before Profit councillor raised the issue of the lack of road markings at St Fiacc’s Terrace, St Clare’s Road and Pacelli Avenue, all in Graiguecullen.

“I’m just asking the council to look at road markings and signage in that are because there aren’t any road marks there,” stated cllr Wallace. “I remember I failed my driving test the first time at one of those junctions.”

Cllr Wallace urged the council to “take it seriously” and “commit to doing it” this year or early next year.