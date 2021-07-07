Rates waiver for Carlow businesses confirmed

Eligible Carlow businesses will automatically have a commercial rates waiver for the second quarter of this year.

The government announced an extension to Commercial Rates Scheme on 26 March 2021 which will apply to specific businesses for the 2nd quarter 2021 as a continued support response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A three-month waiver, in the amount of 25% of the annual charge, will apply to eligible businesses and will take the form of a credit in lieu of rates for the period of 1 April 2021 to 30 June 2021.

There is no need to make an application to Carlow County Council. The council will automatically apply a 100% credit in lieu of commercial rates, for the three-month period to eligible businesses.

There are businesses excluded from the waiver as their businesses are deemed not to have been effected by the pandemic. These ratepayers will not be eligible for the automatic waiver. A business in the excluded categories may seek eligibility from Carlow County Council if it can be shown the business was severely impacted by the pandemic.

An application for for this category is available on the council’s website and a company must provide the requested documentary evidence to support eligibility.