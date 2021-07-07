Standout youngsters honoured at Garda Youth Awards 2021

By Elizabeth Lee

YOUNG people who showed real strength, generosity and integrity during one of the darkest and strangest years in recent history were honoured at a special awards ceremony on Monday in Carlow town.

It was only the second time ever that the Kilkenny/Carlow Garda Division had hosted its youth awards to acknowledge the outstanding acts of strength or kindness young people showed during the past year.

The gardaí, in association with Netwatch, Carlow County Council and Kilkenny County Council, launched the search in February this year for a young person or group of young people who have achieved extraordinary things.

The judging panel included Chief Superintendent Padraig Dunne, former rugby international Mick Galwey, who’s an ambassador for sponsors Netwatch, retired judge William Early, Catherine Byrne-Murphy from Kilkenny County Council, Michael Brennan from Carlow County Council, and Kathryn Wall from Carlow Youth Services, who had the difficult task of choosing the winners from a pool of more than 60 nominations.

INDIVIDUAL AWARD

Teenagers from Co Carlow took home the bulk of the awards, with Tullow’s Matthew Kelly scooping the individual accolade.

GROUP AWARD

Carlow Comhairle na nÓg took home the group award. In 2018, this group of 12 to18-year-olds began a mental health ‘How’s Your Head Campaign’ in response to a number of teenage suicides.

*See full list of award winners and a gallery of photographs from the ceremony in next week’s Nationalist