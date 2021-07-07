Teenage driver dies, passenger seriously injured in Killarney road crash

Tomas Doherty

A teenage driver has died and a passenger was seriously injured in a road crash in Killarney, Co Kerry.

Gardaí are investigating the single-vehicle collision which took place on the Ross Road at approximately 1.10am on Wednesday morning.

It is understood the driver was a teenage boy aged 14. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, another teenage boy, was taken to Kerry University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.

It is understood the driver may have lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

The scene remained closed on Wednesday morning to allow for a technical examination.

Gardaí said the vehicle was subject to interaction with officers prior to the collision, and the matter has been referred to Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc).

It was the second fatal crash on Kerry roads overnight.

At about 8pm on Tuesday, gardaí and emergency services attended a collision at Listry Bridge involving a motorcycle and a car.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry where he later died.

Roads remain closed, and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Killarney are appealing for witnesses to both incidents.