Teething problems for medical card holders

By Suzanne Pender

A NOTICE of motion calling on the minister for health to reform the Dental Treatment Services Scheme (DTSS) was unanimously carried at a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace brought forward the motion calling on the municipal district to write to the minister for health Stephen Donnelly to demand that the Department of Health meet the Irish Dental Association to modify the DTSS.

“This scheme enables private dentists to treat medical card holders, but the number of dentists offering these services has dropped by 16%, from 1,654 to 1,393, over the past ten months,” said cllr Wallace. “The elderly, poor and disabled are being unfairly affected and the downward trend looks set to continue unless immediate action is taken.”

The notice was seconded by cllr Andrea Dalton.