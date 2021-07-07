Tinryland NS win Incredible Edibles award

A class at Tinryland NS have won an award as part of the Agri Aware Incredible Edibles Programme for 2020/21

Karen Moore’s fifth class, Fr Cullen Memorial School (Tinryland NS), won an award after they produced a bumper crop of vegetables including lettuce, carrots and potatoes.

The Carlow school won a gardening tool kit, watering cans and a mesh grow tunnel so they can continue to enjoy growing and eating their own fruit and vegetables

The Agri Aware Incredible Edibles initiative had nearly 1600 entries this year with over 44,000 students getting involved in the programme.

Frank Feighan Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy was on hand to present the prizes to the winning school.

This year’s programme focused on wellness while the biodiversity of the packs given to schools was enhanced by the addition of wildflower seeds for the first time.

Presenting the prizes to the winners Minister Feighan said: “Encouraging schools across the country to get busy growing carrots, lettuce, potatoes, strawberries, turnips and herbs is a superb idea and one that I am delighted that we are helping fund through Healthy Ireland.”

Alan Jagoe Chairman of Agri Aware said: “Agri Aware are delighted the Incredible Edibles Programme was a great success this year. The super work that students and teachers put into sowing, growing and cooking their fruit and vegetables was great to see.

“I’d like to thank the teachers and the students for getting involved and to all of the partners for their continued support of the Incredible Edibles programme.”