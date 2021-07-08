534 Covid cases reported on Thursday

There have been 534 more cases of Covid-19 notified to the The Health Protection Surveillance Centre today (Thursday).

As of 8am today, 58 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 17 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Covid-19 is still circulating in our community and as we come into weekend, it is extremely important that we continue to adhere to the public health advice to stop the spread of the disease.

“If you are not yet fully vaccinated and you plan to socialise, please do so safely and meet outdoors. Please avoid crowds, wear a mask where appropriate, wash your hands, manage your contacts and maintain your social distance.

“If you develop symptoms of Covid-19 over the weekend, make sure to arrange a test as soon as possible and don’t put it off until Monday to contact your GP or attend a testing centre.”