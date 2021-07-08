Boil water notice will affect more than 14,000 people in east Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

OVER 14,000 users of the public water supply servicing east Carlow have been issued with a boil water notice (BWN) this afternoon due to a pollution incident in the River Slaney.

Areas such as Palatine, Killerig/Grange, Rathvilly, Tullow, Ardattin, Ballon, Rathoe, Bennekerry and Tankardstown, which are serviced by the Carlow North Regional supply based in Rathvilly and the Tullow Public Water Supply have been issued with the notice.

The move comes following advice from the HSE, Irish Water and Carlow County Council due to a pollution incident in the River Slaney.

A statement issued this afternoon by Irish Water indicates that the drinking water quality entering the Rathvilly and Tullow water treatment plants has been affected and a boil water notice must be put in place until the issue has been rectified.

The Co Kildare areas of Castledermot, Graney, Timolin, Kilkee, Ballitore and also Liscolman, Co Wicklow are also affected.

The population affected by the boil water notice is approximately 14,259.

The statement from Irish Water continues that experts from Irish Water and Carlow County Council are working to assess the situation and investigate and implement solutions to lift the notice as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

A map of the areas affected is available on www.water.ie.

“We understand the disruption a boil water notice can cause to communities; however, the protection of public health is our number-one priority at all times,” said Jim Fitzgerald, regional asset operations manager for Irish Water.

“We are working closely with our colleagues in Carlow County Council and the HSE to address this issue and lift the notice as quickly as it is safe to do so and safeguard the supply for the future.”

Vulnerable customers who have concerns can contact their customer care team on 1800 278278. Updates will be available in Irish Water’s Water Supply Updates section on water.ie and on Twitter @IWCare.

Further information in relation to the boil water notice is available from https://www.water.ie/water-supply/water-quality/boil-water-notice/