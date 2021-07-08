Covid: Republic records 534 cases, with further 627 in North

A further 534 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic on Thursday.

An additional 627 cases were reported in Northern Ireland, bringing the total on the island of Ireland to more than 1,000 in a 24-hour period.

In the Republic, there were 58 patients hospitalised with the disease as of this morning, with 17 in intensive care. There were 48 Covid-positive inpatients in Northern Ireland, including three in intensive care.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, said: “Covid-19 is still circulating in our community and as we come into weekend, it is extremely important that we continue to adhere to the public health advice to stop the spread of the disease.

“If you are not yet fully vaccinated and you plan to socialise, please do so safely and meet outdoors. Please avoid crowds, wear a mask where appropriate, wash your hands, manage your contacts and maintain your social distance.

“If you develop symptoms of Covid-19 over the weekend, make sure to arrange a test as soon as possible and don’t put it off until Monday to contact your GP or attend a testing centre.”

Reopening plans

It comes as the chief of the health service warned the growth of the Delta variant of Covid-19 is likely to “outmatch” Ireland’s supply of vaccines over the coming weeks.

Paul Reid told a briefing on Thursday that the health service was facing into the challenge of the variant “from a high base.”

Government Ministers have stated their intention to proceed with the rollout of the EU Digital Covid certificate for travel from July 19th, with talks continuing over the reopening of indoor dining.

The Cabinet will next week consider six reopening options for the return of indoor dining, according to the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI).