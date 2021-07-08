Death notices and funeral arrangements

Brenda O’Brien (née Barnes)

London, England and formerly 5 Avondale Drive, Hanover, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on 19 January 2021, at Wrexham Park Hospital, London.

Beloved wife of the late Colvin, much loved mother of Kerry, Geraldine, Brendan, Barry, Sinead, Catherine and the late Colvin.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Brenda Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a Funeral Mass for Brenda’s ashes will take place in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, on Sunday at 3.30pm and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

For those that wish to attend but cannot due to restrictions, Brenda’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by using the following link.

https://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

William (Willie) Byrne

“Buena Vista”, Clogrennane, Carlow and formerly of Kilcannon, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, July 7th 2021 at University Hospital, Waterford. Beloved husband of Kathleen and much loved father of Arthur, Pascal, Gerry, Michelle and Derek. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law Eamonn, daughters-in-law Mary, Dympna and Loretto, grandchildren Derina, Kevin, Annaeise, Aishling, Sinead, Suzanne, Nicola, Helen, Adam, Jessica, Luke and Chloe, his 6 great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Owing to government guidelines, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen followed by burial in Killeshin Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed from the Graiguecullen Parish website

Graiguecullen Killeshin Parish Website