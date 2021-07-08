Funeral of Kerry teenager killed in road crash to be held on Saturday

The funeral of a 14-year-old killed in a road crash in Killarney, Co Kerry is due to be held on Saturday morning.

Thomas Healy was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle collision, which took place shortly after 1am on Wednesday.

A second teenager, also reported to be 14-years-old, was a passenger in the car. He was taken to University Hospital Kerry for treatment, where his condition was described as serious.

Thomas’ death notice on Rip.ie states: “Dearly loved and sadly missed by his heartbroken Mom and Dad, Julie and Ger, his brothers Jack, Danny and Michael,” in addition to his gran, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and neighbours.

The notice also references Thomas’ “many wonderful friends”, including his teammates in Beauford GAA and Killarney Athletic AFC, and his school friends from Intermediate School, Killorglin.

The notice adds that “in accordance with Government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health” a private funeral will take place.

Thomas’ funeral mass is due to take place in St Mary’s Church, Beaufort on Saturday morning, followed by his burial in Churchtown Cemetery.

The crash took place on the Ross Road in Killarney, which remained closed on Wednesday to allow gardaí to carry out a technical examination.

The incident was reported to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) for investigation, with reports stating the vehicle had been subject to an interaction with gardaí prior to the crash.

The Irish Examiner quotes a source as saying that gardaí were preparing to pull the car over when it was spotted on the Park Road in Killarney.

The Garda patrol van is reported to have followed the car a few hundred meters before turning on the blue lights and siren, at which point the car failed to stop and drove towards Ross Castle.

It is understood the teenager then lost control of the car and struck a tree.

The car involved in the crash is reported to have been a 25-year-old Toyota Corolla, which gardaí are now investigating to determine its roadworthiness and who owned the vehicle.

All at the ISK are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden and tragic death of student Thomas Healy today. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, class mates and all who knew Thomas. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. pic.twitter.com/IZ1UI2zkNl — ISKillorglin (@iskillorglin) July 7, 2021

In a tweet on Wednesday evening, Thomas' school, Intermediate School, Killorglin said: "All at the ISK are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden and tragic death of student Thomas Healy today."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, classmates and all who knew Thomas. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam," the school added.

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae, who is a relative of Thomas' family, also expressed his sympathies on Wednesday: "I am devastated for the lad and his poor family. He was a lovely boy and he comes from a lovely family."