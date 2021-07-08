Oliver Callan coming to Carlow

Impressionist Oliver Callan will bring his award-winning Callan’s Kicks comedy show to life on stage in Carlow.

It is the first time in seven years Callan has performed Callan’s Kicks live and the show will take place on Saturday 9 April next year in Visual.

It’s the first live Callan’s Kicks show in the age of Co-Teeshes Micheál and Leo the ledgebag, Boris and Biden and celeb scientists like Luke O’Neill.

As we try to recover from lockdowns, NPHET advice and Stephen Donnelly interviews, Callan deconstructs the leaders and stars of politics, sport and entertainment in a special night of comedy. Callan’s Kicks Live promises to be an effective vaccine against Covid-news saturation

Join the Marty Party and the Two Tommies, hear an alternative history of Ireland, a whirlwind tour of county accents, movie stars and GAA legends.

Oliver Callan brings his most ambitious live show to the stage yet, with dozens of impressions, sketches and voices kicking our leaders and legends into the next decade.

Tickets are €30 and are available through visualcarlow.ie.