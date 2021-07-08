Taoiseach reveals support for England in Euro 2020 final

The Taoiseach has revealed he will be supporting England in this weekend’s Euro 2020 final.

Gareth Southgate’s men will play Italy in the final on Sunday, after beating Denmark in extra time last night.

Although Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has refused to say whether he will be backing England, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has nailed his colours to the mast.

“I wish our neighbours the very best of success,” Mr Martin said at a press conference on Thursday.

He added that he was listening to Ryan Tubridy on the radio this morning “marvelling at how Irish fans love Man United and they love Chelsea and they watch Liverpool and Everton, but once they put on an English shirt they’re on the other side of the pitch.”

“I thought it was an excellent game last evening, I really enjoyed it,” Mr Martin said of Wednesday night’s clash between England and Denmark.

“I wish England every success, and I’ll be supporting them,” he added.