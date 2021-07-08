Unpaid child benefit will be reimbursed to Carlow families

By Suzanne Pender

“A TECHNICAL issue” resulted in many Co Carlow families failing to receive their child benefit this week for their teenaged children.

Children aged 16 to 18 who continue in education remain entitled to child benefit, but this requires a form to be signed by their school. With schools now closed for the summer, many parents were shocked to discover their child benefit was not paid this week.

Last year, due to school closures, child benefit continued to be paid in respect of 16 to18-year-olds during the school holidays, given the difficulties posed by Covid-19.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor told The Nationalist today that the issue occurred due to a “technical issue”, but clarified that all families will receive their child benefit from 20 July.

“I’ve been speaking to the minister today about this and she assured me that families will receive their payment from 20 July,” said the Carlow-based TD.

“Look, it shouldn’t have happened; there was an issue, and while some families did receive their letter that they could return to the department, others didn’t,” she added.

“I’m delighted to say that while families will have to fill in the forms when the children are back in September, they will receive their payment on 20 July,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.