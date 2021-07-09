Art For Every Wall With EZ Living Furniture

Sponsored Post – A wall art shopping guide brought to you by EZ Living Furniture.

Wall art has the ability to add personality as well as a striking finishing touch to your home. With many styles available, it can be difficult to choose between funky abstracts, detailed scenery, or

artistic animal art. After all, every room in a house can benefit from a piece of wall art, whether it’s a canvas for your kitchen, a framed print for your bedroom or even a minimalistic-looking

piece for your bathroom. And while there are no set rules for adorning a home, there are a number of features that must be considered to ensure that you purchase the ideal picture for your space.

What Style Should I Choose?

It’s very simple. Pick a design that you love. Wall art is personal so when deciding on a design it’s important to keep your interests and personal style in mind at all times. Art should invoke a

positive reaction within a person, such as excitement, happiness, or romance etc. Sometimes it can prove easier to grab the first painting that matches the colours of the room in question, however, this shouldn’t be your sole focus. You should think of your walls as an extension of your taste like you would when choosing another item of furniture like a sofa. Just make sure that the colours don’t clash with any surrounding walls.

Should I Follow A Room’s Theme?

A room’s theme is important, and you should always try to source and select new art pieces based on the theme of your house or room. Each piece will have its own style which can influence or blend with other items of furniture or colours. For example, a coastal beach themed home will not suit contemporary and bright artwork, but instead, would pair better with light or neutral elements.

What Size Should I Choose?

One thing to keep in mind is not only the size of the piece itself but also the size of the empty wall space available. Too big for a room and it can dominate it, and not in a good way. Too small and it can throw off the balance of that particular room. You will also need to consider placement before making your purchase, do you envisage hanging your print on a wall or resting on a mantlepiece for example? This can weigh heavily on your size choice.

Should I Group Pictures Together?

Most recently, you will have noticed a trend with grouping pictures together on one wall. These pieces will hang non-adjacent to each other and usually vary in shape and colour. If you are

looking to create a statement wall that will draw the eye of each person visiting your home then, by all means, do it. But first, it is recommended that you use paper replicas of your pictures in

their exact sizes and colours to really envisage how they will all fit together on a wall. By doing this, you will avoid creating holes in the wrong areas.

The EZ Living Furniture summer sale features a large selection of assorted wall art, which is available to purchase in-store or online now here