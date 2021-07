Boil water notice extended to Carlow town and surrounds

A boil water notice is now in place for over half of the county including Carlow town.

Irish Water and Carlow County Council have extended the Boil Water Notice for the areas supplied by the Carlow North Regional (Rathvilly) and Tullow Public Water Supply due to a pollution incident in the River Slaney. This decision follows consultation and agreement with the HSE.

The drinking water quality entering the Rathvilly and Tullow Water Treatment Plants has been affected and a Boil Water Notice must be put in place until the issue has been rectified. The population affected by the Boil Water Notice is now approximately 35,278.

Experts from Irish Water and Carlow County Council are working to assess the situation and investigate and implement solutions to lift the notice as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

A map of the areas affected, is available on www.water.ie while it is also featured above.

Areas Affected:

All customers supplied by the Carlow North Regional and Tullow PWS including the following areas:

Co. Carlow

Carlow Town, Tinryland, Nurney, Kernanstown, Ballyloo, Palatine, Killerig/Grange, Rathvilly, Tullow, Ardattin, Ballon, Rathoe, Bennekerry, Tankardstown,

Co Kildare

Castledermot, Graney

Co Wicklow

Liscolman, Ballyconnell

Jim Fitzgerald, Regional Asset Operations Manager for Irish Water said: “In the interest of public health and to ensure supply continuity, we have had to extent the Boil Water Notice to Carlow town. To ensure that customers have water in their taps, it has been decided to reintroduce the Carlow North Regional supply to the Carlow town area. As a result of this and because of the mixing in reservoirs and network configuration it is now necessary to extend the areas affected. We understand the disruption a Boil Water Notice can cause to communities; however, the protection of public health is our number one priority at all times. We are working closely with our colleagues in Carlow County Council and the HSE to address this issue and lift the notice as quickly as it is safe to do so and safeguard the supply for the future.”

Vulnerable customers who have concerns can contact our customer care team on 1800 278 278. Updates will be available on our Water Supply Updates section on water.ie, on Twitter @IWCare. Further information in relation to the boil water notice is available from https://www.water.ie/water-supply/water-quality/boil-water-notice/

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking; Drinks made with water; Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating; Brushing of teeth; Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling; Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink; Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water; Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na’ is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.