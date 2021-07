The number of cases of Covid-19 in Carlow have fallen in the past week.

Both Carlow and Bagenalstown Local Electoral Areas have reported less than five cases in the 14 day period between 21 June and 5 July.

In the Tullow LEA, the figure is 10 but that is still a reduction of 14 cases compared to last week’s figures.

Carlow has the lowest rate of Covid-19 in the country according to figures published earlier this week.