Live: Dublin Bay South byelection count

Tomas Doherty

Livestream and rolling coverage of the Dublin Bay South byelection count in the RDS

11.10

LIVE: Tallies for Dublin Bay South! The teams on the ground are putting the data from each box into this spreadsheet with a live at-a-glance state of play.#DBS21 #dbsbyelection https://t.co/fmPGxGju3h — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) July 9, 2021

10.45

10.25

The housing crisis dominated the election campaign, but will it be deciding issue?

Dublin Bay South has a higher share of flats and apartments than nationally (49 per cent compared to 11.8 per cent), and a lower proportion of houses and bungalows (48.2 per cent compared to 86.5 per cent).

The constituency also has a larger percentage of houses that are rented from a private landlord (44.3 per cent) than nationally (18.3 per cent). Most of the homes in Portobello, Ranelagh, Rathmines and Ballsbridge are privately rented.

Social housing is currently concentrated in the inner city areas of the constituency.

The planned development of 3,500 homes on the former Glass Bottle site in Ringsend was a dominant campaign issue.

There were reports that turnout was at near general election levels in Pearse Street and Ringsend, where Sinn Féin has been the leading party in recent elections.

It suggests that Lynn Boylan may perform better than was suggested in The Irish Times constituency poll, which put her support at 13 per cent.

10.05

Anti-mask candidate Professor Dolores Cahill refused entry to RDS count centre for refusing to wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/UAe2BkPxFv — MOHalloranIT (@MOHalloranIT) July 9, 2021

09.25

This byelection was the first to take place during the coronavirus pandemic.

A series of safety arrangements were put in place to ensure the poll could be held in line with public health advice.

Hand sanitiser was available at all polling stations, while voters were asked to wear masks and observe social distancing rules when inside.

Polling stations were sanitised at regular intervals, with Perspex screens set up at each presiding officer’s desk.

Polling hours were also extended by 30 minutes to assist Covid-19 arrangements, closing at 10.30pm instead of the traditional 10pm.

Similar safety measures are in place at the vote count in the RDS this morning, with face masks, screens and sanitiser in use.

09.05

They're off... Counting is under way in the RDS.

08.50

It is still unclear how the pandemic has impacted voter turnout in Dublin Bay South.

By 9pm, the average turnout was reported at 40 per cent in the constituency, according to figures from RTÉ.

That compared to just 24 per cent of voters who had shown up to cast their ballot by 5pm.

Turnout was highest in Ringsend, reaching 44 per cent by 9pm.

In Harold’s Cross it was 40 per cent, in Sandymount it was 41 per cent, while Ranelagh saw the lowest turnout by a distance, at 27 per cent.

By those measures, turnout is significantly lower than in the 2020 general election.

However, in the four byelections held in 2019, turnout fell between 25 and 35 per cent.

08.40

Good morning. The count is about to begin in the Dublin Bay South byelection.

Polling in the contest to replace Fine Gael TD and former minister Eoghan Murphy closed at 10.30pm last night, and counting is now ready to get under way at the RDS.

The frontrunners – Labour’s Ivana Bacik, Fine Gael’s James Geoghegan and Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan – could face an anxious wait for the outcome, with the possibility that tallying will continue into the weekend.

Turnout was initially low throughout the day on Thursday, but picked up later into the evening.

Other candidates include Cllr Deirdre Conroy of Fianna Fáil, and Cllr Claire Byrne running for the Green Party.

The Social Democrats chose Sarah Durcan, while the People Before Profit candidate is Brigid Purcell.

The other candidates in Dublin Bay South are Justin Barrett (National Party), Jacqui Gilbourne (Renua), Mairead Toibin (Aontú) and independents Dolores Cahill, Peter Dooley, Mannix Flynn, John Keigher and Colm O’Keefe.

You can watch a live stream of the count on this page and we will provide live updates throughout the day.