Dublin man gets suspended sentence for ‘catfishing’ teenage boys for explicit photos

Sonya McLean and Fiona Ferguson

A young Dublin man who engaged in “catfishing” to lure teenage boys into sharing explicit images of themselves online has been given a suspended sentence after completing a probation bond.

The court heard that the accused man now known as Ben McCarthy (25), formerly Ben Mooney, changed his name by deed poll to McCarthy since evidence was heard in the case two years ago.

Garda Daniel Tracey told that sentencing hearing in October 2018 that the accused had used the name “Nicole Heffernon” to email and contact teenage boys through Facebook.

Explicit photos

Gda Tracey explained the accused had been “catfishing”, or pretending to be someone else online, to obtain images of boys in their underwear and naked. The garda said there were also videos of the teenagers masturbating.

He later told gardaí that he had contacted up to 15 teenage boys in the two years before he was caught.

McCarthy, formerly Mooney, of Rathsallagh Park, Shankill, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to knowingly possessing child porn and possessing 4,000 images and 300 videos of child porn on a Samsung mobile phone at his home on January 5th, 2016. He has no previous convictions.

Judge Melanie Greally on Friday noted that McCarthy had engaged wholeheartedly during the two-year probation bond she had placed him under after first hearing evidence in 2018.

Judge Greally noted he had been detected as a result of activity on social media and was involved in “catfishing.” He had used the identity of a 16-year-old female to engage with teenage males.

Exploitative

She said the aggravating features in the case included that the behaviour was extremely exploitative of the children. She noted there were no victim impact reports.

Judge Greally said the accused was 19 years old at the time of his apprehension and the activity was being conducted while he was on the cusp of adulthood. She noted there had been a large number of reports provided to the court over the years.

She said the separation of his parents took a massive toll on McCarthy. She noted the detrimental effect on his emotional welfare and that he had withdrawn socially and was the victim of bullying.

Judge Greally noted the court had evidence from family and friends who had spoken in high terms of the accused and his capacity for conducting a prosocial lifestyle.

Supervision

She noted that since the evidence was heard he has undergone intensive probation supervision and undertaken the “Safer Lives” program, engaging extremely positively and making important changes. She noted he had not come to any further adverse attention, had been co-operative and made admissions.

Judge Greally imposed a three-year sentence, which she suspended for three years on conditions including that he undergo probation supervision.

In March 2019 Judge Greally placed the accused under a two-year probation bond and adjourned the case to 2021. She told him he must engage with the Probation Service including attending a sex offender treatment programme and any other courses they deem suitable to address his needs.

At that time she said it was very much in his control as to whether a custodial sentence will be imposed after she indicated she would take into consideration the level at which he engages with the Probation Service over the two years.

She noted that his interest in this particular material developed at a stage in his life while he was still a child himself. She noted that it had come to an end by the time it was ultimately detected.