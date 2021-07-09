Ivana Bacik: Lawyer, Activist, Senator, TD

James Cox

Labour Party candidate Ivana Bacik has been confirmed as the winner of the Dublin Bay South byelection.

Ms Bacik topped the poll on the first count and was confirmed as the winner on the ninth count, securing 13,382 votes.

She saw off stiff competition from Fine Gael councillor James Geoghegan, who finished on 9,235 votes.

The contest was held to replace former Fine Gael TD and housing minister Eoghan Murphy.

Ms Bacik will now add TD to her CV, here we take a look at her life and career so far.

She grew up in Rathgar/Terenure and lives in Portobello with her family. Ms Bacik is a lawyer and has thought in Trinity College for many years.

As a student activist, Ms Bacik was taken to court and threatened with prison for providing information on abortion — in a case that paved the way for repeal of the Eighth Amendment and legalisation of abortion in Ireland.

Ms Bacik was elected to Seanad Éireann in 2007.

She is an experienced legislator and has seen more of her opposition bills become law than any other senator.

Her legislation has tackled issues such as working conditions for freelancers, secular marriage, women’s health rights and LGBT equality.

Ms Bacik was heavily invovled in campaigning for Marriage Equality and the Repeal the Eighth movement.

She was a founder of the Portobello EducateTogether multi-denominational school start-up groupand is on the Board of Canal Way ETNS, Dublin 8.

Ms Bacik has also been working with families in Dublin Bay South to work towards extra resources for children with autism in local schools.

She describes herself as a keen cyclist, swimmer and climatecampaigner.

Her surname is Czech. Her paternal grandfather was imprisoned by the Nazis.

After World War II, he moved to Ireland with his young family, where they settled in Waterford. Her mother’s side of the family are ‘very proud Murphys’ from Co Clare.