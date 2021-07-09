Manor house to be inspected

The Manor House, formerly a restaurant and hotel, in Bagenalstown

By Elizabeth Lee

THE recently-appointed housing officer for Carlow County Council, Brian O’Donovan, is to inspect a property in Bagenalstown after a local councillor complained about the poor state that it was in.

Cllr Andy Gladney told the July meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District that the Manor House, which has local authority tenants living in it, was in a bad state, with guttering falling down.

The Manor House was formerly a hotel, but now the council leases apartments from the owners for its local authority tenants.

Cllr Gladney said that he was also concerned about anti-social behaviour taking place in the grounds of the building and asked that council officials visit the location to see the condition it’s in.

When he asked who was responsible for maintaining the building, Mr O’Donovan said it was the owners. He added that while he was aware the councillors had complained for years about the condition of the Manor House, it still wasn’t advisable for the council to pull out of any agreement with the owners because demand for housing was still so high.

Cllr Arthur McDonald noted that it was originally agreed that young families should not be accommodated in the Manor House apartments because they weren’t suitable.

Mr O’Donovan told Mr Gladney that he would visit the premises to see what could be done.