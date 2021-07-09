Micheál Martin receives second vaccine dose

James Cox

Taoiseach Micheál Martin received his second Covid jab at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork today.

Mr Martin received his second AstraZeneca dose and praised the vaccination staff for their “amazing efforts”.

Alongside a video of him receiving the vaccine, Mr Martin said the rollout was on course to have everyone in the 60-69 age group fully vaccinated by the end of last week.

The Taoiseach wrote: “Great to get my second #COVIDVaccine today. Thank you to all the team at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for your amazing efforts. The vaccine rollout is continuing at pace – we’re on track to have everyone aged 60-69 fully vaccinated by the end of next week.”

Great to get my second #COVIDVaccine today. Thank you to all the team at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for your amazing efforts. The vaccine rollout is continuing at pace – we’re on track to have everyone aged 60-69 fully vaccinated by the end of next week. pic.twitter.com/jSJIAkvrbM — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) July 9, 2021

Yesterday, Mr Martin confirmed that two million people in the Republic are now fully vaccinated.

He also said that 70 per cent of adults have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

He praised HSE staff and volunteers for their work in rolling out the country’s vaccination programme.

A further 631 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic on Friday, in the highest daily figure since late April.

The country’s chief medical officer has described the steadily growing number of infections as a “cause of concern”.

As of 8am this morning, there were 50 patients hospitalised with the disease, with 15 in intensive care.

Public health advice

CMO Dr Tony Holohan urged those who are not yet vaccinated to “hold firm to the public health advice”.

“Today we are reporting over 600 confirmed cases of Covid-19 for the first time since late April. This is a cause of concern and shows that this disease is prevalent in our communities again,” he said.

“We know there is worry and frustration out there, particularly for young people who have had significant parts of their lives put on hold by this disease.

“We ask if you are not yet vaccinated, to hold firm to the public health advice as you await your vaccine. Please continue to manage your contacts, meet outdoors and avoid crowds.”