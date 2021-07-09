Speeding fines issued at Royal Oak may be invalid

By Elizabeth Lee

SPEEDING fines that were issued at the junction of the Royal Oak and the main road to the Kilkenny Road may be invalid because there was a ‘glitch’ of time between temporary speed limits and the permanent one of 100kph.

Carlow County Council had applied to the gardaí for the usual speed limit of 100kph to be reduced to 80kph and 60kph at the junction so they could carry out a traffic management survey last year.

The temporary, slower speed limits are usually in place for up to a year, and last January, the temporary limits were imposed so the council could carry out a traffic survey.

However, Covid-19 struck within weeks of the temporary limits being applied, decimating traffic and preventing the council from carrying out its year-long survey.

Area engineer Jerry Crowley told the members of Bagenalstown Municipal District that the council has now re-applied to get the temporary speed limits reinstated so it can finally carry out its survey. However, he also said that gardaí continued to fine motorists after the temporary, slower, speed limits expired in January this year for several weeks until the usual, faster limits were reintroduced.

When cllr Andy Gladney raised the issue of motorists being fined for travelling over 60kph and 80kph instead of the usual 100kph at the junction, Mr Crowley confirmed that those fines issued for “three to four weeks” after January this year would be invalid.