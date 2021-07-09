What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received 13 planning applications between 5-9 July.

Bagenalstown: Joe Hughes wishes to erect a wind turbine (hub height, 65m; blade length, 23.5m) and the construction of a 25 sq m electrical substation at Kildreenagh, Bagenalstown.

Lisa and Craig Doyle wish to erect a first-floor extension to existing dwelling, new entrance and domestic garage at Fernwood, Rathduff, Bagenalstown.

Doyle’s Royal Oak Ltd wish to change of use of part of existing single-storey dwelling from boiler/bedroom/bathroom to staff and customer toilets (for use by neighbouring shop) as constructed, incorporating an open canopy at Royal Oak, Bagenalstown.

Borris: Derek and Kathleen Campbell wish to retain installation of a treatment plant and soil polishing filter at Knockullard, Borris.

Torc Candles Ltd wishes to alter existing commercial building to include additional offices and toilets at Torc Candles Ltd, Fenagh Road, Borris.

Bunclody: SignaCare Bunclody Ltd wishes to carry out remedial/repair works to the northern bridge support at Carrickduff, Bunclody.

Carlow: Cian Waters and David Seitz wish to alter dwelling to include changes to the front elevation, the installation of a serving hatch, new external doors and signage, internal alterations, change of use of part of floor area from use as retail/bakery to use as retail/bakery with ancillary off-licence use at 133 Tullow Street, Carlow.

Castletown: Carol Fitzpatrick wishes to construct a granny flat to side of existing dwelling and a sun lounge extension to rear of same at Castletown.

Clonegal: Paul and Tom Murphy with to construct a single-storey office building at Monaughrim, Clonegal.

Hacketstown: Siobhan Whelan wishes to construct a single-storey dwelling at Rathnagrew Upper, Hacketstown.

Leighlinbridge: Fergus Monaghan wishes to retain extension to the rear and also permission to retain change of use of garage to lounge/living room at Leighlinbridge.

Rathvilly: Breda Haberlin wishes to retain construction of a single-storey extension at Daleview, Ballyoliver, Rathvilly.

Tullow: Maura Reade wishes to retain change of use from original single-storey garage and shed to domestic use at Riverview, Castledermot Road, Tullow.