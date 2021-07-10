Creative juices were in full flow at Cruinniú

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW’s young people used their creative talents to maximum effect while celebrating this year’s Cruinniú na nÓg.

This national day of creativity for children and young people on 12 June was once again very successful in Carlow, with lots of online activities ensuring the day went ahead despite the challenges of the pandemic.

The programme had something for everyone and offered a fantastic opportunity to watch our young people perform, showcase their abilities online, to book into Visual for a workshop, or take a walk around the town and see the pop-up poetry.

Some of the Cruinniú na nÓg projects began in February to maximise opportunities for all to engage creatively. These projects were then showcased online via the ‘Creative Ireland Carlow’ Facebook page to inspire both young and old.

Carlow County Council arts officer and Creative Ireland co-ordinator Sinead Dowling remarked that organisers “believe in the innate creative potential of every child and young person and were thrilled to be able to bring this programme to Carlow”.

“We responded to the needs of young people through working with local agencies and partners on the ground, such as Carlow Regional Youth Services and Youthreach Carlow, and have animated the young people’s creative expression by working with Visual Carlow, Carlow County Museum, County Carlow Youth Theatre, Take A Part Carlow and Music Generation Carlow and some really great artists,” added Sinead.

She offered a special thanks to all of the Carlow groups, organisations, venues and artists that contributed to making Cruinniú na nÓg so engaging and varied.