Delighted to have got my second Covid jab

By Michael Godfrey

I’M an avid movie fan. I love the cinema and I always have, so to get a text from the HSE informing me that I was to receive my second dose of AstraZeneca on 4 July got me thinking of that 1996 blockbuster Independence Day.

Don’t get me wrong: I don’t see myself as a kind of President Thomas J Whitmore character, played by Bill Pullman, addressing the crowd just before they launch the largest aerial battle in the history of ‘mankind’, where he states they were once again fighting for their freedom … ‘not from tyranny, oppression or persecution, but from annihilation. We are fighting for our right to live. To exist,’ he said.

The setting was supposedly in a hangar somewhere in the Nevada desert. I, on the other hand, was attending the vaccination centre at the Institute of Technology Carlow, where there were no fictional characters, but an entire team of vaccinators ready and waiting to administer the second dose to hundreds of people like myself who, you could say, are fighting for our right to live.

It would seem that if we take our eye off the ball for a second, the Covid-19 virus jumps on the opportunity and develops a new variant in an attempt to continue to kill as many people as possible. The death toll in Ireland from this virus now stands at over 5,000 since it became part of our daily lives in March 2020. We may have thought the vaccination programme launched some months ago would reverse the tide and allow us to get back to normality, but not so.

The number of hospitalisations and people being admitted to ICUs may be quite low now, but the numbers being diagnosed with the virus are on the increase. That number has doubled in the past two weeks, which pushed back the full reopening of the hospitality sector.

Even now, just one week from when some of us will supposedly be able to enjoy indoor dining again, the industry is calling for clarity because it doesn’t know the details of what it can and cannot do.

Why? Because the virus is running us a merry dance and the only way any of us can be sure we will be protected is to get vaccinated. Hence the doubling of efforts to inoculate as many people in as short a timeframe as possible.

I got my first injection on 8 May, so 12 weeks from that date was when I should have got the second dose … in other words, 31 July. But was I complaining when I was called almost a month early for the second jab? Like hell I was. If they wanted me two months early, I would have been there.

All I can say about my experience the second time was that it was equally as pleasant as the first. No queues, no waiting around, just a swift and friendly service. There was minimal admin stuff and then someone was waiting to administer the vaccine. I would say that inclusive of the 15-minute observation time after the vaccine was administered, the whole process took 20 minutes.

Being an inquisitive type, I had to ask some questions, such as hours of business, so to speak – which are 8.30am to 6pm, closing for lunch for 30 minutes, seven days a week – with over 40 people on call to oversee the smooth running of the entire process.

But here is the sad news. I asked how long ‘all this’ would go on for. The person I spoke to said we had better get used to it. “It will not continue on such a large scale, but vaccination centres will be here to stay. This virus is not going anywhere soon, and we will all have to get boosters.”

Everyone is sick to the teeth of being locked down, not being able to attend all sorts of events or even meet friends for a pleasant meal. This was not the answer I had hoped for, but was probably the one I expected.

But let’s look on the bright side. There are more and more vaccination centres opening, if you include pharmacies, and extra doses are arriving to increase the numbers being vaccinated. As the fictional President Whitmore also said: ‘We will not go quietly into the night! We will not vanish without a fight! We’re going to live on, we’re going to survive.’