Ireland to bask in sunshine throughout coming week

Saturday, July 10, 2021

Ireland is set to bask in sunshine and warm temperatures throughout most of the coming week.

Met Éireann has said high pressure may build over the island next week — depending on Storm Elsa’s track over the coming days — and bring the possibility of temperatures rising into the mid-twenties.

The forecaster said there will be scattered showers throughout the weekend, but conditions are expected to clear from next Tuesday, with dry and warm weather settling in as high pressure builds until next weekend.

The conditions will be owed to the Azores High, an atmospheric high-pressure centre, according to Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather.

“The Azores High is going to slowly move up over Ireland now through the coming week, bringing some fine settled weather,” he said.

“It also looks like it’s going to bring some much warmer air up towards the end of the week.

“So we’re looking at a fine, settled spell of weather from really Tuesday onwards — there might be the odd shower earlier in the week.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Covid: Rise to 2,000 daily cases would see 40 admitted to hospital each day

Saturday, 10/07/21 - 1:00pm

Cavan player €500,000 richer with EuroMillions Plus win

Saturday, 10/07/21 - 11:36am

President Higgins raises concern over sports gambling advertising in media

Saturday, 10/07/21 - 10:51am