Liam was a well-read man who had a strong social conscience

By Charlie Keegan

LIAM Bradley, ‘Iskaheen’, Killeshin Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow lost a three-year battle with serious illness when he passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at his home on Saturday 5 June. Liam was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the autumn of 2016 and his health was also compromised by the fact that he suffered from pulmonary fibrosis, a lung condition.

He was son of the late Gerry and Alice (née Crossan) Bradley, his father being a native of Derry, while his mother hailed from Co Donegal. Liam was born in Derry, as were four of his siblings.

Gerry and Alice came to reside in Maryborough Street, Graiguecullen when they bought The Thatch in 1962 from the Butler family. Liam was five years’ old at that time and from the age of seven he recalled picking up bottles in the Bradley pub. He went on to do his fair share of work behind the counter at The Thatch over the years, where he enjoyed the banter with the clientele. They were like uncles and family to the Bradleys.

His father Gerry instilled a love of creativity, carpentry and building when he involved Liam from a young age to help with building the back lounge and creating steel tables and chairs and benches.

He was one of a family of nine children. The Bradleys would holiday on the Crossan farm in Donegal every summer. So it was that the nine children and their parents would pile into the family car – there was a bench seat at the front, while some sat on the laps of other family members, with baby Fiona travelling in the carrycot.

In later years, his parents bought a mobile home and many family holidays were enjoyed by all of the Bradley grandchildren and friends.

Educated at Graiguecullen National School and the CBS in Carlow, Liam went on to serve his time as an electrician with Eamonn Curran Electrical, Carlow. He spent a considerable time working in Corcoran’s Mineral Works, where Eamonn Curran had the electrical contract. Liam made many friends in Corcoran’s.

In the mid-1980s, Liam set up his own electrical engineering business, which proved to be highly successful. He was a talented man with his head and hands. Besides the electrical work that represented the bulk of Liam Bradley Electrical, he was also a skilled plumber and electronics engineer.

His work took Liam to Iraq on two occasions, when he undertook electrical sub-contracting work for Delmec Engineering, Graiguecullen. He greatly enjoyed those trips to an area of global conflict, having an armed guard when he went to and from his workplace. Liam made those trips to the Middle East in 2013 and 2015. He continued working until the summer of 2017, when illness ordained that he take things easy.

He married Ber Whitney, a neighbour, in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen on 8 March 1980 and theirs was a happy union for more than 41 years.

As a couple, they travelled to many parts of the world. In 2000, they holidayed in China. For Liam’s 40th birthday they vacationed in Lanzarote and for his 50th it was the Grand Canyon in Arizona. For Ber’s 50th birthday, the destination was Austria. The Bradleys also had holiday trips to Thailand and in 2019 went on a Norwegian cruise. Liam’s 60th birthday was spent on his favourite holiday of all … with his own children and Ber on a trip by barge through the Barrow, where he was chief-in-command and master of the helm. He had several of these trips in the past with the Whitneys and Bradleys.

Liam demonstrated his consideration for the less-well-off in the world when he embarked on two voluntary working missions as part of the Niall Mellon Volunteer Building Charity Africa. Liam took part in the ‘Building Blitz’ in South Africa, where he undertook electrical work and plumbing on the houses. He first went to South Africa in 2008 and again the following year, when he was accompanied by his son Gerard.

Liam and Ber Bradley also displayed their social conscience by fostering three teenagers over a ten-year period.

In retirement, Liam had time to devote to his hobby of restoring machines of all kinds and to his love of the art of woodturning.

A well-read man, whose reading material included encyclopaedias, Liam enjoyed documentaries on television. He was a dedicated family man who will be greatly missed by the three generations of the Bradley family who survive him, along with former work colleagues, neighbours and his circle of friends.

Ber retired last year from her job as a clerical officer with the Health Service Executive (HSE) in Carlow. It was their intention that Liam and herself would go travelling again, but sadly Covid-19 struck and put a hold on that plan. In February of this year, Liam’s health began to decline seriously.

Liam, who celebrated his 64th birthday on 24 January, was waked at home over the weekend of 5-6 June, with prayers being led in the Bradley home by Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin.

His remains were removed to St Clare’s Church on Tuesday morning, 8 June, where the chief celebrant of Liam’s funeral Mass was his first cousin, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland Eamon Martin. Fr Dunphy was con-celebrant of the Mass, while also in attendance were Fr Liam Lawton, CC, and An tAthair Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh, president, Carlow College.

Readings at Mass were by daughters Carol and Kate, while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Nicola (sister), Colm (son), Iggy Forde, brother-in-law, Thomas Branagan, nephew, and Deirdre Whitney, niece.

In a eulogy during Mass, Archbishop Martin paid a lovely tribute to the life of Liam Bradley and the many fine qualities for which he will be remembered.

The singing of hymns at Mass was by Caitriona Kelly, Áine Shiels and Liam’s nieces Zoe and Kim Hayden (daughters of Ursula), while Mary Gaskin played piano and violin and Ashling Byrne played flute.

Following Mass, Liam was laid to rest in Sleaty New Cemetery, with Archbishop Eamon reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Liam is survived by his wife Ber, adult children Carol Brennan (Coolane, Killeshin), Gerard (Dublin), Allison Bradley (Pittsburg, Pennsylvania), Colm (Carlow) and Kate Bradley (Bristol, England), his brothers John (Colclough Avenue) and Gearóid (Nurney), his sisters Marian Forde (Killeshin Road), Catherine Sully (The Numbers, Graiguecullen), Suzanne McWey (Grange, Maganey), Nicola McGuill (Friarstown, Bennekerry), Ursula Hayden (Leighlin Road, Graiguecullen) and Fiona McGuill (Springhill, Killeshin), son-in-law Ollie, Allison’s partner Rayid, Kate’s partner Fionn, daughter-in-law Amy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces.