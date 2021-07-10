Locals welcome newcomers at Milford weir!

MILFORD has some new residents in the shape of more than two dozen ducks on the River Barrow.

The 25 newcomers were introduced to the Barrow at Milford recently as part of a community initiative to keep ducks on the river.

Mink, an invasive species, and other predators, even fish, have posed a threat to the duck population in the area.

“It’s great to have them in the area. The children get great value from them. I bring my two little grandchildren and they love it,” said Tom Kelly of the Ballinabranna/Milford/Raheendoran development group.

“Generally their mortality is very good and they are there a long time … they go away and breed and come back. They are looked after. They are part of the community.”

A member of the group provides food to the ducks on a regular basis, while some locals also feed them every week.

“They adapt well and breed. They are left alone a lot of time,” said Tom, who pointed out that swimmers inadvertently frighten the ducks.

The gun club in Old Leighlin has provided ducks in the past as part of conservation efforts.

Separately, around 50 ducks have recently been added to the Barrow in the Leighlinbridge and Bagenalstown areas.