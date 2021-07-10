Renewed calls for reopening of garda station in Leighlin

By Suzanne Pender

RENEWED calls were made this week for the reopening of Leighlinbridge Garda Station and the expansion of CCTV across the county to deter crime.

Fianna Fáil deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor this week called on the minister for justice to detail plans for the expansion of CCTV in Carlow to prevent criminal activity.

“The roll-out of community CCTV schemes across the country has benefited many communities in helping people feel safer in their local communities,” she said.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor remarked that people across the county have been left feeling vulnerable as a result of the depletion of local garda numbers and resources.

“Leighlinbridge Garda Station, for example, was shut down in 2013, and while funding was granted for the refurbishment works and the Programme for Government included a ‘pilot programme of station re-openings’ throughout the country, including Leighlinbridge, the station remains closed,” she said.

“Rural crime has affected all of us directly or indirectly. Furthermore, close proximity to the motorway means towns and villages across the county are attractive targets for criminals. I am calling on the minister to reopen the station as a matter of urgency,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.