Local TD claims Carlow Garda Station is ‘short on gardaí’

Carlow Garda Station is “short on gardaí” according to Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor made the claim in the Dáil recently when she called for greater CCTV coverage on approach roads to deter criminal activity.

She said: “We are short on staff. We have one inspector who has not been replaced. We have four sergeants who have not been replaced and likewise some Garda members. It is so important that the CCTV is there as well but resources for staffing play a huge part in this, in connection with the CCTV. The two should be incorporated together. I understand about the community groups and welcome the work they do. There is great work being done in Carlow, Tullow and other areas.”

Deputy Murnane Connor also spoke of Leighlinbridge Garda Station which was closed in 2013 and but had mooted for reopening repeatedly between 2016-18.

Transport Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton replied that the garda CCTV was a matter for the Garda Commissioner.

“I understand there are currently 14 CCTV cameras in Carlow town centre and three cameras situated in the town park as part of the Garda CCTV system.”

Minister Naughton also said staffing was an operational matter for gardaí themselves but added that there were 337 gardaí assigned to the Kilkenny Carlow garda division as of 31 May last.

“This represents an increase of almost 19% since December 2015 when there were 284 Garda staff members assigned to the division.”