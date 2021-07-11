Opposition sinks 30m telecoms mast in Milford

A thirty metre telecoms mast in Milford was rejected by an Bord Pleanala following local opposition.

Cignal Infrastructure Ltd had been successful initially in their planning application for a mast for 3G and 4G communications at Cloghristick, Milford with Carlow County Council,

However, the decision had been appealed to an Bord Pleanala by Rachel Kate Sheppard.

Among concerns she cited was that a stream connecting to the Barrow ran on the northern boundary of the site. There was also 15 houses located with 400 metres of the site and it would damage the visual amenity.

Ciganl Infrastructure who work with telecoms providers to provide telecommunications said the site was was in a “telecoms blackspot” and would benefit households and business users.

Ciganl Infrastructure said any increased run-off from the area would be minimal and would be dealt with by soakaways in the site.

An Bord Pleanala’s inspector Hugh Mannion said no evidence had been provided the proposed development would not “give rise of contaminants into the water environment in the catchment of the River Barrow” and have an significant effect on the Barrow Special Area of Conservation.

As a result, the board of an Bord Pleanala ruled as outlined.