Opposition sinks 30m telecoms mast in Milford

Sunday, July 11, 2021

For illustration purposes

A thirty metre telecoms mast in Milford was rejected by an Bord Pleanala following local opposition.

Cignal Infrastructure Ltd had been successful initially in their planning application for a mast for 3G and 4G communications at Cloghristick, Milford with Carlow County Council,

However, the decision had been appealed to an Bord Pleanala by Rachel Kate Sheppard.

Among concerns she cited was that a stream connecting to the Barrow ran on the northern boundary of the site. There was also 15 houses located with 400 metres of the site and it would damage the visual amenity.

Ciganl Infrastructure who work with telecoms providers to provide telecommunications said the site was was in a “telecoms blackspot” and would benefit households and business users.

Ciganl Infrastructure said any increased run-off from the area would be minimal and would be dealt with by soakaways in the site.

An Bord Pleanala’s inspector Hugh Mannion said no evidence had been provided the proposed development would not “give rise of contaminants into the water environment in the catchment of the River Barrow” and have an significant effect on the Barrow Special Area of Conservation.

As a result, the board of an Bord Pleanala ruled as outlined.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Women’s dating app gives body shaming the boot!

Sunday, 11/07/21 - 4:00pm

Local TD claims Carlow Garda Station is ‘short on gardaí’

Sunday, 11/07/21 - 2:58pm

Smiles all around as day care centre reopens in Tullow

Sunday, 11/07/21 - 1:00pm