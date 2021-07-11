Smiles all around as day care centre reopens in Tullow

By Suzanne Pender

SMILING faces, friendships renewed and a wonderful, warm welcome back this week for the service users of Tullow Day Care Centre.

The centre reopened this week for the first time in 15 months, a momentous moment for the much-loved facility that welcomes senior citizens from Tullow and its surrounding areas.

“It was just fantastic, such a great buzz around the place, we’re absolutely thrilled,” said an elated Wendy Sinnott, manager of the centre.

“People were apprehensive the week before, but then so delighted to be able to come in … yes, it was emotional, for so many people they hadn’t been out, or the only person they were seeing every day was maybe their carer who comes in … it was just so lovely to be able to see all the smiling faces,” she added.

Since Tullow Day Care Centre closed its doors on 16 March 2020, service users haven’t been able to attend the centre daily, but the hard-working staff did everything in their power to stay in touch.

The centre continued their meals on wheels service, its laundry service, and in more recent times its chiropody service, while throughout the lockdown, staff rang service users regularly for a chat and a catch-up.

“We were ringing them all the time, but there’s nothing like face-to-face contact, it’s so much better seeing their faces; we were absolutely thrilled to be able to welcome them back in this week and for people to be able to see each other was just fantastic,” said Wendy.

While people are back through the doors again, things at the centre have changed, in keeping with Covid-19 guidelines. A maximum of 20 service users are allowed per day and one-metre distancing is in place.

“The distancing is difficult when people are trying to talk to each other, but hopefully over time, as things continue to improve, that will change, too,” said Wendy.

Much to the delight of all, personal services have also now resumed at the centre.

“We were all very apprehensive last week coming up to the reopening … it really was going into the unknown, but it’s gone really well this week and it’s just fantastic to be back,” she enthused.