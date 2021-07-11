Women’s dating app gives body shaming the boot!

By Suzanne Pender

New research from Bumble, the women-first dating app, has highlighted the impact poor body image can have when it comes to dating, with 86% saying they feel held back by lack of body confidence.

Almost half (44%) of people admit to even cancelling a date due to body insecurities.

With more time spent indoors over the past year and more time spent on the internet and social media, people’s confidence has been affected, with over half (54%) of people saying they are less likely to feel good after spending an extended amount of time online.

The research from Bumble shows that low self-esteem may still affect people as restrictions start to lift, with results showing that over half (63%) of Irish adults are now more concerned about the way they look than they were pre-covid. This is most prevalent in those aged 25-34 (68%).

The warmer weather and summer season also contribute to poor body confidence with 75% of singletons (70% men, 78% women) in Ireland feeling the pressure to lose weight and get into shape for summer.

In light of this, Bumble has made steps to ensure people on Bumble feel comfortable to date this summer and has banned body shaming, as well as unsolicited and derogatory comments made about someone’s appearance, body shape, size or health. This includes language that can be deemed fat-phobic, ableist, racist, colourist, homophobic or transphobic.

“The impact of covid is far-reaching and it’s important to acknowledge the effect it has had on our mental health and confidence as restrictions lift,” said Naomi Walkland, Bumble’s Head of UK & Ireland.

“Body anxiety can have a huge impact on how people date, which is why our body shaming policy is so important this summer. We hope that our zero-tolerance policy for racist, hate-driven speech, abusive behaviour and harassment, does it’s part to make people on Bumble feel empowered to be their authentic selves comfortably and confidently,” she added.

Bumble is also encouraging their community to block and report anyone whose behaviour goes against the company’s guidelines – even if they were just simply made to feel uncomfortable by someone.