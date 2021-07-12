Couple’s random act of kindness aired on radio

By Suzanne Pender

A RANDOM act of kindness by people from Carlow not only lit up the airwaves this week but also shone a light on the goodness of people.

A woman called ‘Liz’ contacted the Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s RedFM 104-106 this week to recount how complete strangers from Carlow gave her a beautiful letter containing an incredible €100 – a generous gift on her golden wedding anniversary!

Liz and her husband were on holiday in Killarney to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary when they got talking to strangers from Carlow in McDonald’s of Killarney. The strangers put €100 in an envelope and a lovely letter, making sure the kind gesture made its way to Liz.

The letter read: ‘To the golden wedding anniversary couple, congratulations on your 50th wedding. Please enjoy your stay in Killarney and get yourselves a special memento of your fantastic road trip of 2021.

‘To a special lady and couple, from the Carlow people in McD’s.’

Liz contacted the radio show in the hope of locating these incredibly kind-hearted Carlow people. If you are this thoughtful Carlow couple, The Nationalist would also love to hear from you!