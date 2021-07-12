Covid: 600 additional cases ahead of 500th day since first case reported in the Republic

The Department of Health has confirmed 600 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported since midnight on Sunday.

As of 8am this morning, there are 64 people with Covid in hospital, 16 of whom are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, in the North 528 new cases of the virus were recorded with no additional deaths.

In a statement this evening, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said Tuesday marks 500 days since the first case of the virus was reported in the State.

“We have come a long way together on this difficult journey and sacrificed much in our collective effort to limit the transmission of this disease,” he said.

He also noted a “worrying” increase in case numbers among people aged 16-29, urging those who are not vaccinated, or only partially vaccinated to “maintain a high degree of caution” over the summer.

“As we approach our 5 millionth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, we have great hope for our future.

“Our vaccination programme is working, the levels of protection in the community against the virus are increasing daily and those who are fully vaccinated should feel safe to increase their social contacts and to take advantage of new freedoms, while continuing to make positive public health choices in their daily routine,” Dr Holohan added.

“We have come so far, and I know it is hard to continue to adhere to the public health measures, but our continued individual effort is needed to minimise the risk of the Delta variant.

“It is essential for you to avoid crowds, carefully manage your contacts, wear your mask, keep a safe distance from others and take the vaccine when it is offered,” Dr Holohan advised.