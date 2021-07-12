Death notices and funeral arrangements

Donal Butler, Kingswood, Pollerton, Carlow died on 11 July at University Hospital, Waterford after a long illness, bravely fought, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved husband of Fiona, much loved father of Gavin and adoring grandfather of Lee and Ellie. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, son, brother Sean, sisters Marie and Clare, Gavin’s partner Clodagh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his right hand man John, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass for family will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, Carlow (max 50) followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam at Askea Parish. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

Michael Kane, Tennisrath, Ballickmoyler, Carlow, passed away, at his home, on 11 July. Beloved husband of Teresa, much loved father of Lisa, Mary and Michelle. He will be sadly missed by his wife Teresa, daughters Lisa, Mary and Michelle, grandchildren Ciara, Mikey, Megan, Gabriel, Caoimhe, Aoife, Niamh, Oisin, Cillian, Mai and Evie. His sons-in-law Pat, Gabriel and Tommy, Mary’s partner Billy and Michelle’s partner David, sister-in-law Joy, brothers-in-law John, Peter and Andrew, predeceased by his brother-in-law Bernard, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Tom Holohan died peacefully in the presence of his loving family and in the tender care of all the Staff at Sonas Nursing Home, Tullow. Beloved husband of May, much-loved father of Francis, Seamus, Edward and Thomas, adored grandfather of Aisling, Ciara, Sinead, Eilish, Emma, Dylan, Emily and Laura, father-in-law of Jacqui, Lynda and Ann, brother of Liam, Paddy and Sarah. Deeply regretted by his loving family, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Tom’s Funeral Mass (confined to family) will take place on Tuesday morning at 11 am in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Alzheimer’s Society. Messages of condolence can be left on the link below. Tom will depart from Byrne’s Funeral Home at 10.45 am on Tuesday on his final journey to the church and you are invited to line the route whilst adhering to social distancing. Mass will be streamed live on the Tullow parish website.

Michael Doyle, Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix, Co.Laois, and formerly of Maher Road, Graiguecullen, Co Carlow. Died 9 July 2021, (peacefully) at home, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Maria, children Karen, Michelle, Brian and Paula, grandchildren Louise, Ana and Leon, sons-in-law Dave, Jonathan and Declan, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Family Rosary on Sunday evening at 8.0’clock. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by Burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery Abbeyleix. (Neighbours are welcome to line the route to the Church and Cemetery).