Gardaí investigate car fire in Carlow town

Gardaí are investigating a spate of separate criminal damage incidents across Carlow in recent days.

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating after a car, a blue Seat Leon, was found on fire at Burrin Manor on Friday night around 11.30pm. The fire service attended and extinguished the flames. A second car, a red Honda Jazz, was damaged by the fire. The vehicle was also removed from the scene for technical evaluation. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 913 6620.

Separately, properties in Friarstown, Bennekerry were damaged within days of each other.

The entrance of one house in the area was damaged in in the early hours of Sunday morning. A lamp was pulled from the ground, coving pulled from electric gates motor, keypad was ripped from the wall and a LED light damaged. The damage is thought to have occurred between 1.30am and 2am. A second house in close proximity had a CCTV camera at the entrance at around the same time. On Wednesday, electric gates and an intercom were smashed at a property in the area in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The incident occurred something between midnight and 7am.

The houses are located on a quiet road gardaí are asking anyone who was travelling in the area and who witnessed anything suspicious are asked to contact Tullow gardaí 0599151222.

A passenger window of a car parked in a driveway in Highfield Manor in Carlow town was smashed on Friday night. The incident occurred between 11pm on Friday and 1am on Saturday morning. Nothing was taken from the car.

Gardaí in Carlow also received a report of an incident where the tyre of a car was slashed on Sunday morning sometime between 1am and 7.45am. The car, a blue Volkswagen Passat, was parked in the driveway of a home in The Glen, Mortarstown. Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.