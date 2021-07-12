Man hospitalised after alleged assault in Carlow town

A MAN has been charged with an alleged assault arising from an incident in Carlow town, where a male in his 40s was taken to hospital with a head injury.

Gardaí received a report of the alleged offence following a row at Browneshill, Carlow at around 5.30pm on Monday 5 July.

A man was taken by ambulance to hospital in Kilkenny suffering from a head injury, which was not life threatening.

It is alleged that he was struck with a weapon and a man also aged in his 40s was arrested and charged with assault. The two parties involved are known to each other.

The man who was charged with assault is set to appear before a sitting of Carlow District Court at a future date. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.