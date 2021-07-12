Nearly two million EU Covid travel certs to be issued from today

James Cox

Proof of vaccination will be issued to around 1.9 million people from today ahead of the reopening of international travel on July 19th.

The EU Digital Covid Certificate can be used to travel at ease through ports and airports across the European Union.

They will be issued to those who are vaccinated, have recovered from Covid-19 or who have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of travel.

Eoghan Corry, editor of Air and Travel Magazine, says travellers who are not vaccinated could face difficulties if a country has a spike in cases.

Covid spike

“There are going to be restrictions if the destination country is going through a spike in numbers, the restrictions will apply to those who are unvaccinated,” he told Newstalk. “They will still be required to take tests rights across Europe, antigen tests, but on return Ireland is still requiring as of today a PCR test on return, it remains to be seen if that will change on July 19th.”

“We don’t know how the technology of that is going to cope with the volume, and there is a call centre set up,” Mr Corry added.

“In other countries, they’ve dealt with large volumes of requests in the opening days quite successfully.”

Meanwhile, Cabinet Ministers will sign off on new plans later to reopen indoor dining for restaurants and pubs.

New legislation will allow fully vaccinated people or those who have recovered from Covid to eat and drink indoors.

The reopening is expected between the 19th and the 26th of July.

“Family bubble”

Children will be allowed to accompany vaccinated parents in restaurants as part of a “family bubble” under the new plan.

The European Union digital Covid certificate will be adapted for use in the hospitality industry here at the doors of pubs or restaurants to prove vaccination or recent recovery from the virus, The Irish Times reports.

Customers who were vaccinated in the North, Britain or the United States will also be covered if they can provide evidence of vaccination or recent recovery.