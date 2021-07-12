Roscommon lotto player nabs €1m prize, with €10,000 won in Meath and Dublin

A daily million player in Co Roscommon is €1 million richer after claiming the top prize in the June 16th draw.

The lucky person has just claimed their prize, having purchased their ticket at Casey’s Service Station on the Athlone Road.

The winner, who was not named, said: “I was at home having a cup of tea when I heard that the top prize had been won in the 9pm draw and as soon as news broke on where the winning ticket was sold, I checked my ticket straight away.

“I scanned it on the phone and of course got the message to say that I had won big,” they said.

“This is definitely the biggest prize I have ever won and I’m still a bit shocked. I think it might take a while for the news to really sink in to be honest,” they added.

Two players from Dublin and Meath also came within one number of the €1 million prize in Monday’s afternoon draw, earning them €10,000 each.

The Dublin ticket was purchased in Spar on the Malahide Road, Coolock village, while the Meath ticket was purchased at Hayestown Filling Station, Navan.

The numbers of today’s afternoon draw were: 2, 6, 12, 20, 25, 32 and the bonus ball was 36.