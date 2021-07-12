Thousands of Carlovians left waiting to take their driving tests

By Suzanne Pender

MINISTER Eamon Ryan has been heavily criticised today for the “chaos his lack of action has caused” for those trying to learn to drive.

Deputy Kathleen Funchion accused the minister of being “asleep at the wheel” for the past year as figures released show 1,246 people are now waiting for a driving test in Carlow, while a further 4,307 people in the county are on the theory test waiting list.

“Last year, we warned minister Ryan that his lack of preparation and planning for driving tests was going to cause chaos during 2021.

“Unfortunately, this has now transpired, with what must be a record of 225,000 people currently waiting on a driving test or theory test,” said deputy Funchion.

“This time last year, we called for additional testers to be hired to help address the growing backlog, but it took months for the minister to grant approval for the 80 extra testers the Road Safety Authority themselves requested. They are still not in place.

“In November, we asked the minister to put the theory test online, but it took until June of this year to bring in a restricted pilot scheme,” she said.

“It’s simply not good enough. These issues were foreseeable, but a lack of action and initiative from the minister has allowed waiting lists escalate to a point never seen before. The minister seems to have been asleep at the wheel for most of the past year,” stated deputy Funchion.

“He showed no interest in what was clearly becoming an enormous problem. It’s predominantly young people affected by these delays which is having a massive impact on their lives.

“The delays are impacting their employment opportunities and will become a major problem for many as they return to college in September. Young people deserve better,” said deputy Funchion.

“We need to increase testing and theory testing capacity immediately. This should include the fast-track recruitment of staff, longer opening hours and the establishment of pop-up centres where necessary,” she concluded.