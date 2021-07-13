Cancer survivor Ryan launches fundraising campaign to help others

Ryan Deery from Rathoe, who set up a GoFundMe in aid of the Irish Cancer Society, following his own diagnosis with Stage 4 Hodgkin Lymphoma Cancer

By Suzanne Pender

“SOME people think cancer is something old people get; they don’t think a young, fit, healthy person can be diagnosed with cancer … but I’m an example that they can.”

Twenty-one-year-old Ryan Deery from Rathoe, Carlow was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma in September 2020. His life-changing experience that is still ongoing has inspired Ryan to do all he can to help others facing a similar journey. He hopes that by sharing his story, he’ll not only raise awareness among young people but also support the vital work of cancer research by setting up a GoFundMe page to collect funds the Irish Cancer Society.

“I just think by doing this if there are some young people out there going through the same thing as me, maybe this can give them hope,” says Ryan.

“You can have your little cry, and obviously I did that, but then it was kinda like ‘let’s make a game plan’. I really think if you can look after yourself and really look after your mental health, that’s so important. If you have good mental health, you’re bullet proof,” he says.

Son of Steven and Margaret Deery, Ryan is second-youngest in the family, which includes brothers Steven and Aidan and sisters Aliyah and Shannon. He attended Rathoe NS and then St Mary’s CBS, Carlow up to third year, when the Deery family moved to London. Ryan completed his GCSEs in London and then attended college in public services with aspirations of becoming a policeman.

“I got two small lumps on the side of my neck. I had them for a few months, but I thought nothing of it at the time … then Covid hit,” explains Ryan.

At this stage, the family had moved back to Ireland and, with lockdowns looming, Ryan decided to move back to Ireland to be with his family.

“I heard the Irish Army was recruiting people, so I flew home and made the application over the internet to apply for the army. They emailed back saying they needed a medical, fitness test and there’d be an interview, so I went for the medical with my GP in Tullow,” says Ryan.

At this time, Ryan was experiencing tiredness and severe night sweats. It was becoming very clear that something was not right. “My parents were just looking at their 20-year-old son lying on the couch, desperately tired after doing even the simplest things.

“The blood results came back abnormal and following referrals from my local GP and several more tests, I was then diagnosed with my illness,” recalls Ryan.

The diagnosis understandably devastated Ryan and his family, but quickly Ryan knew he had to overcome the shock of what was facing him and focus on having a positive attitude and doing all he could to give himself every chance.

“Cancer is a big kick in the teeth,” he says, adding that a diagnosis had a massive impact on the whole family.

“If it wasn’t for my mother, I don’t know what I would have done … my father, too … the whole family,” says Ryan.

“The next step for me was chemotherapy. I’ve had seven rounds of that so far and I’ve now moved on to accelerated chemotherapy. I’ve had the first bit and I’ve two more, so fingers crossed.

“I got some very good news recently that 90% of my cancer is gone and of the 10% that’s left, the accelerated chemotherapy is working on that,” explains Ryan.

Ryan remains optimistic and is following the wonderful advice of his doctors and medical team.

“I think for any young person with cancer, you always have to think positively; think positively for yourself and move forward through it,” he says.

Inspired by the appeal of TikTok, Ryan posted a video on GoFundMe telling his story and so far has raised more than €4,000 for the Irish Cancer Society. People can watch Ryan’s video and donate by going to https://gofund.me/bb93af92.

“After being through this difficult journey that is still ongoing today, it made me feel a need to help others who are in a similar situation. I feel that further awareness and research needs to be undertaken here in Ireland,” he says, adding his thanks to everyone who has donated and has taken the time to watch the video.