Covid: 589 additional cases, 17 coronavirus patients in ICU

James Cox

An additional 589 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today.

There are 62 coronavirus patients being treated in Irish hospitals, with 17 in ICU.

Meanwhile, representatives from the hospitality sector have met with the Government again today regarding the reopening of indoor dining.

After the Cabinet agreed on legislation to allow people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, or have recently recovered from the virus to dine indoors, the proposal was discussed in the Dáil today.

Opposition parties criticised the proposed legislation, calling it “a convoluted plan that won’t be enforceable”, with warnings that it could create “confusion and inconsistency”.

‘Significant concerns’

Following today’s meeting, the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) also expressed “significant concerns” over the new system, which the group described as “discriminatory”.

Up to a million Covid digital green certificates for travel are to be issued by email on Wednesday to people who are fully vaccinated, an Oireachtas committee has been told.

The Joint Committee on Transport and Communications was told that more than 1.8 million certificates will be delivered to people who are fully vaccinated by July 19th.

However, Liz Canavan, assistant secretary general at the Department of the Taoiseach, warned that they may face a small backlog over the coming days.

The certs will enable people who are fully vaccinated, or have recently recovered from the virus to travel within the EU without the need to quarantine and avail of indoor dining when the sector further reopens.