Covid vaccine registration to open for ages 25 to 29 this week

Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccine registration portal is expected to open for those aged 25 to 29 later this week.

A senior HSE source informed The Irish Times of the expected timeframe within which the online portal is expected to open.

This age group will be able to opt in to receive a vaccine from AstraZeneca, or wait for an mRNA jab from Pfizer or Moderna.

Those who opt for AstraZeneca are likely to receive their first dose within this month, while those who choose to wait for an mRNA vaccine will likely not receive an appointment until August.

HSE sources also indicated that registration for people between 20 and 24 years old is expected to be opened at some stage next week.

Timelines for when this group may begin to receive their vaccines will depend on how many of the previous cohorts opt in to accept AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca and Janssen

Meanwhile, those aged 30 to 34 will also be able to update their existing registration and opt in to receive an earlier AstraZeneca vaccine from later this week.

People under the age of 35 were additionally given the option of signing up to receive a one-shot Janssen vaccine in pharmacies at the start of last week.

Many pharmacies have reported being immediately inundated with calls from those seeking vaccines, leading to lengthy waiting lists for very limited supplies.

About 200,000 doses of the Janssen vaccine will be available across 850 pharmacies up to the end of July, while some further 285,000 shots are promised for August — although previous deliveries have fallen short of expected numbers.

The Republic is due to pass the mark of five million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered this week.